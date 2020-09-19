We cannot have Election Day come and go with a 4-4 Court. We risk a constitutional crisis if we do not have a 9-Justice Supreme Court, particularly when there is such a risk of a contested election.

It’s going to get interesting.

Via Fox News:

Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday urged his fellow lawmakers to nominate and confirm a Supreme Court justice before the Nov. 3 presidential election following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, warning of a looming “constitutional crisis” if the seat remains vacant.

“We cannot have Election Day come and go with a four-four court,” Cruz said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “A four-four court that is equally divided cannot decide anything. And I think we risk a constitutional crisis if we do not have a nine-justice Supreme Court, particularly when there is such a risk of a contested election.”

The Texas Republican — one of President Trump’s 20 potential nominees to the court, according to a list issued last week by the White House — called on Trump to nominate Ginsburg’s successor next week. Ginsburg died Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

Keep reading…