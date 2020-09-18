NEW: GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski announces she will NOT vote to replace RBG on SCOTUS until after Election Day, saying, "fair is fair."

Prepare for a real throw down.

Via The Hill:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed on Friday night that Republicans will move to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise,” McConnell said.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell added.

