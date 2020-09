R.I.P., Justice Ginsburg. And hold onto your hats for what comes next.

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening of complications form pancreatic cancerhttps://t.co/UW6eBjZYur — Bloomberg (@business) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening of complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 87. pic.twitter.com/D4DnIXux0l — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 18, 2020