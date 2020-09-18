Via Washington Examiner:

Michigan is not looking good for Democratic nominee Joe Biden with less than two months to go until Election Day, according to filmmaker Michael Moore.

Biden leads in most polling, but the Michigan native and prominent liberal activist said there’s an absence of a ground game in the crucial swing state that’s weaker than what Hillary Clinton had in 2016 when she lost the state.

“It’s actually worse than Hillary,” Moore told the Hill. “At least there was a ground game, even though she didn’t show up. There were Hillary offices in many towns, campaign offices, there was door to door campaigns.”

One of the most memorable factors of 2016, Moore recalled, was the lack of available yard signs for Clinton. He said after speaking with people who worked on her campaign, not having yard signs was intentional in order to avoid reminding supporters of President Trump to get out and vote.

Much to his dismay, Moore said the Biden campaign appears to have adopted this same strategy.

