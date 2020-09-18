Well it’s the Browns. They certainly aren’t going to watch the team win. Might as well watch SOMETHING entertaining.

Via NY Post:

Around 6,000 fans were allowed into the Browns’ 35-30 victory over the Bengals on Thursday night in Cleveland. And a handful of those fans got into a melee that was captured on video by a fellow fan with the fitting caption, “Lol I love Browns game.”

The order by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine specified that fans were to be divided evenly between the four sides of the stadium in a plan that also encompassed Bengals home games. At least on Thursday night they were not spaced far enough apart to keep tensions from rising.

In the video, the combatants can be briefly seen as security rushes in to separate them. Another fan in a Nick Chubb jersey backs away with a beer held above his head.

