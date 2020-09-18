Damn you climate change!

Via Daily Caller:

As wildfires rip through the Pacific states, environmentalists and liberal politicians are blaming man-caused global warming. But the particular severity of this year’s fires may be traced to a different cause: arson.

There’s evidence of criminal human activity causing forest fires. Over a dozen people have been charged recently with setting western wildfires. Domingo Lopez Jr. may be the champion firebug. He started a brush fire along I-205 in Oregon using a Molotov Cocktail, was arrested, booked and later released. Then Lopez proceeded to start six more small fires in the next twelve hours before being apprehended again. Another alleged arsonist, BLM activist Jeffrey Acord, livestreamed the fire on Facebook as police arrived, then claimed to be calling the incident in.

