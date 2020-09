Via Rasmussen:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-six percent (46%) disapprove. The last time the president’s job approval reached a high of this number was in September 2019.

The latest figures include 44% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +4. (see trends)

