But no bias here.

Via Fox News:

CNN was labeled “propaganda” following Thursday night’s Joe Biden town hall event when a pair of reporters from the liberal network tried to explain why coverage of President Trump is more aggressive than the Democratic nominee.

CNN’s in-house fact-checker Daniel Dale set the tone by tweeting that there’s just no equivalence between Biden and Trump. He admitted that Biden makes false claims but said they aren’t as egregious as ones uttered by the president.

“Biden makes some false and misleading claims. It’s important to note them. We will. But his assertions of fact have been largely factual,” Dale wrote. “Trump, as we saw at the town hall and see again tonight, has been incessantly and egregiously dishonest.”

