Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage. But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear: pic.twitter.com/ClZXrxFfSo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 18, 2020

Social distancing only for the cameras. And this was after he flipped for the umpteenth time about a national mask mandate.

Via Fox News:

A former CNN employee noticed that Anderson Cooper and Joe Biden stopped social distancing during Thursday’s town hall when they thought the liberal network had cut to a commercial. CNN digital producer-turned-Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer tweeted video of Cooper and Biden, who kept their distance throughout the coronavirus-era event, but appeared to get within inches of each other as the camera zoomed out prior to a commercial break. “Joe Biden and Anderson Cooper are making a point of social distancing during the CNN Town Hall while on the stage,” Krakauer wrote to accompany the video. “But when they think they’ve gone to commercial break, they get so close to each other that Biden is whispering in Cooper’s ear.” Keep reading…