Pandering blows up on them.

Via Twitchy:

With ratings dropping and fan opinions of professional sports plummeting the NFL is deeply intent on continuing the on field social signaling that is repelling more fans. Now they have become ensnared a PR fiasco. To display how cement-headed things have become we present to you our new NFL stage Production, ”GET WOKE, LOOK BROKE”, a play in three acts.

ACT 1

The NFL as a league decided they would take a cue from the NBA and permit teams to wear social messaging on the helmets. The back pad at the base of the headgear would be a location permitted for displaying the names of individuals who were ‘‘victims of systemic racism or police violence”. Tyler Eifert of the Jacksonville Jaguars threw a curveball on this decision (yes, we realize the use of a fractured metaphor here, so shut up) by displaying the name of David Dorn, a POC officer who was killed in the riots.

