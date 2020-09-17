NOTICE TO ALL PROTESTERS: After intensive talks and multiple considerations, we’ve decided to cancel the General Assembly scheduled for 12 noon in Lafayette Square. We received MANY threats of death and violence from Trump supporters and white nationalists. #Safety @Adbusters — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020

They cancelled the “White House Siege” that was supposed to last 50 days until the election. Best guess? They couldn’t get enough people and/or they’re worried about Barr’s threat of charging people with sedition. So they’re whining about the “threats” they supposedly got, a highly dubious claim. They’re even lamer and weak-kneed than their original creation, Occupy. Adbusters was behind his and helped instigate Occupy. Their whining is the funniest thing of the day.

THE STATE OF OUR NATION: It is a dark day in the United States. Between the threat of violence from White Nationalists and Trump supporters, protesters have to face the threat of violence from police as well. This is NOT a free country. #Shame @Adbusters @OccupyWallStNYC — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020

THE THREAT OF VIOLENCE: Its very real for protesters in Trump’s America, the hypocrisy of his position leaves worlds to be desired. Good people are harassed and intimidated by thugs who care NOTHING for democracy or truth. #Shame #Fascism #WhiteNationalism @realDonaldTrump — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020

THE CONSTITUTION IS NOW TRUMP’S TOILET PAPER: @realDonaldTrump cares nothing for fairness or freedom, and neither do his supporters. He will keep skyrocketing the national debt while dividing the nation. He will keep subverting democracy with dishonesty. #Beware @Adbusters — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, OCCUPY! It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of today’s General Assembly. We simply can not justify risking anyone’s safety. The right to assemble and speak freely is under heavy, direct attack. #OccupyTrump @Adbusters @realDonaldTrump — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020