They cancelled the “White House Siege” that was supposed to last 50 days until the election. Best guess? They couldn’t get enough people and/or they’re worried about Barr’s threat of charging people with sedition. So they’re whining about the “threats” they supposedly got, a highly dubious claim. They’re even lamer and weak-kneed than their original creation, Occupy. Adbusters was behind his and helped instigate Occupy. Their whining is the funniest thing of the day.

Tweet
Share
0 Shares