Speaker Pelosi: "We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting. They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness." pic.twitter.com/Xq89RLR70f

Condemn the leftists by name.

Via Daily Wire:

After months of destructive and costly riots popping up in mostly Democrat-controlled cities across the nation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has finally condemned the violence — though she did not mention Black Lives Matter or Antifa by name.

“We support peaceful demonstrations. We participate in them. They are part of the essence of our democracy. That does not include looting, starting fires, or rioting,” Pelosi said Thursday, rebuking accusations that Democrats have not denounced the violence. “They should be prosecuted. That is lawlessness.”

According to a USA Today “fact check” last month, Pelosi did not condemn violent acts by Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters for the recent destruction, though the outlet did note that Pelosi once condemned violent acts from “people calling themselves Antifa,” way back in 2017.

