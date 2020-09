Evil.

A 90-year-old Sacred Heart of Jesus statue was destroyed during vandalism inside a Texas cathedral, church leaders said.

A man suspected of the vandalism has been detained. Authorities identified him as Isaiah Cantrell, 30, of El Paso. He was charged with criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, the El Paso Times reported.

He had told police the statue had the wrong skin color, adding, “Jesus was Jewish and therefore should be a darker skin color,” KVIA reported.

