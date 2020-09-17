Critical need. Not just getting rid of critical race theory, but actually providing real education.

Via NY Post:

President Trump on Thursday announced a federal “1776 Commission” to promote “patriotic education” and accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the New York Times of warping history.

Trump said Democrats and the Times’ “1619 Project” promote an inaccurate version of US history by over-emphasizing race and the legacy of slavery.

“I will soon sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education. It will be called the ‘1776 Commission’,” Trump said in 17-minute speech at the National Archives marking the anniversary of the Constitution’s signing.

The commission “will encourage our educators to teach your children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding” in 2026, Trump said.

