Via NY Post:

A “trained Marxist” founder of Black Lives Matter has teamed up on a new venture with a pro-Chinese Communist Party organization.

Alicia Garza is now behind the advocacy group Black Futures Lab, which is backed by the Chinese Progressive Association, according to the website.

The group says it “gathers information about the ways that policy affects black communities” to educate and challenge lawmakers.

On a page soliciting donations, the group is described as a “fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association.”

The Black Futures Lab didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the partnership.

