Via Page Six:

Chris Rock wasn’t hurt by Jimmy Fallon’s use of blackface while impersonating him on “Saturday Night Live” 20 years ago.

“Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy. And he didn’t mean anything,” Rock, 55, recently told the New York Times.

The “Everybody Hates Chris” star added that he believes Fallon’s performance — which went viral after resurfacing online over the summer — wasn’t meant to be malicious.

“A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does,” Rock said, adding, “And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t.”

Rock was a cast member on “SNL” from 1990 to 1993.

