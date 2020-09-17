Via Daily Caller:

Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, according to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Graham, the Republican chairman of the Senate panel, said in a Wednesday interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity that former special counsel Robert Mueller declined a request to testify about his investigation.

“He says he doesn’t have enough time,” Graham said of Mueller.

According to Graham, the committee is likely within the next 10 days to interview the two FBI employees who interviewed Igor Danchenko, the primary source for Trump dossier author Christopher Steele. The Republican also said that the committee is negotiating with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe over a hearing appearance.

