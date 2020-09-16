Via FreeBeacon:

The president of Pennsylvania’s Franklin and Marshall College is helping raise money for a student arrested during riots in Lancaster, Pa., and charged with arson, among other felonies.

Facing pressure from the student body to speak out in favor of junior Kat Patterson, university president Barbara Altmann took to social media to thank students for creating a GoFundMe for Patterson and wrote that “many of us in our community will be contributing.”

“We stand by our students’ constitutional right to protest,” Altmann wrote. “And affirm a presumption of innocence.”

Patterson was arrested Sunday night during riots over a police officer who shot and killed a man who rushed at him with a knife. She was charged with multiple crimes, including felony arson and riot, and bail was set at $1 million for her release. Students who pushed Altmann to support Patterson said she was wrongfully charged and was present at the riot only to serve as a medic.

