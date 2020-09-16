Via Rasmussen:

Three-out-of-four voters who’ve had violent anti-police protests in their community rate those protests important to their vote in the presidential election. Among these voters, a sizable majority like the job President Trump is doing.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42% of Likely U.S. Voters have had anti-police protests in their community this summer. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Nearly half (48%) of these voters say the protests in their community have turned violent.

