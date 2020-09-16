In-laws, am I right?

Via ABC:

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) — Markham police said charges are pending against a man who brought dismembered human remains in duffel bags with him from Kentucky to visit relatives.

Police said the man took a Greyhound bus from Kentucky to Chicago “a few days ago” where he was picked up by relatives and taken back to their home near 164th and Wood in Markham. His family told police he had several duffel bags with him that he was very protective over.

After arriving, the man’s relatives said he kept asking them for clothing, which they found odd because he had his bags but never opened them. Some relatives also told police they noticed a smell coming from the bags.

