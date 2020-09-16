Via NY Post:

A Michigan lawmaker and rising star in the Democratic Party who is running for Congress in one of the nation’s most contested seats discussed drug use and sex in a now-deleted blog where he also published derogatory comments about women and creepy remarks about children in underwear.

State Rep. Jon Hoadley (D-Kalamazoo) is seeking the Democratic nomination in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District and was last week endorsed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the official campaign arm of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

An up-and-comer in the party, Hoadley has also been endorsed by vice presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and firebrand “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

