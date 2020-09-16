Via Newsweek:

Twitter has suspended the account of a Chinese academic who suggested COVID-19 was made in a lab and intentionally released.

The social media profile of Dr. Li-Meng Yan, with just under 60,000 followers, went dark this week as the scientist claimed to have scientific evidence the Chinese government was involved in manufacturing the highly-infectious novel coronavirus.

A pre-print report pushed online this week by Dr. Yan and three colleagues contained a series of unsubstantiated claims about the origins of the global pandemic.

Dr. Yan and her colleagues appear affiliated with the Rule of Law Society, a group founded by Steve Bannon, the former advisor to President Donald Trump.

