Via TPM:

Activists in Milwaukee, Wisc. staged a protest at a neighbour’s home on Monday, alleging that he was racist. Police were called when the man could be seen holding a gun, and then he was arrested. The story was reported on Twitter by Kitty Shackleford.

As the crowd watches, laughs, and sings “you about to go to jail,” an officer enters the man’s home and seconds later escorts him out in handcuffs. The crowd goes exuberantly wild with applause and cheers.

“You about the go to jail,” a voice calls out over a megaphone, while other activists scream “F*** you, Pete,” and “Don’t arrest me, arrest ‘Pistol Pete!'”

After the man was removed from his home, the crowd remains, playing music, laughing, and joking that the man was now “Parole Pete.” This was his third nickname of the evening after “Pushy-a** Pete” and “Pistol Pete.”

Keep reading…