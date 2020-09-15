BLM harasses an elderly couple at a restaurant in Pittsburgh, PA

Scum.

Via Daily Mail:

Three people are now facing criminal charges for harassing diners at a restaurant in Pittsburgh during a Black Lives Matter protest over Labor Day weekend.

Misdemeanor charges were filed against Monique Craft, 35, Kenneth McDowell, 33, and Shawn Green, 24, on Monday. It’s unclear whether they’ve been taken into custody.

A viral video showed the trio and other protesters screaming ‘f*** the white people’ and yelling other obscenities at diners outside the Sienna Mercato restaurant on Penn Avenue on September 5.

