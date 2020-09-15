If he were a Democrat, he’d be a shoo in for the Nobel Prize.

Via Daily Wire:

President Donald Trump said Tuesday afternoon that up to nine additional nations could join a peace deal with Israel in the near future, including Saudi Arabia.

“We have many other countries [that are] going to be joining us and they’re going to be joining us soon,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. “We’ll have, I think, I mean I think seven, or eight, or nine. We’re going to have a lot of other countries joining us, including the big ones.”

“It’s not something that my critics thought was possible and now they say, ‘wow, that was a good idea,’” Trump continued. “I will say, it’s gotten rave reviews.”

About a minute later, Trump added: “I spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia, at the right time I do think they will come in, yes, I do. This is a very big and very historic moment.”

