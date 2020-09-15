Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: "For thousands of years, the Jewish people have prayed for peace. For decades, the Jewish state has prayed for peace. And this is why today we're filled with such profound gratitude. I am grateful to you, President Trump." #AbrahamAccords pic.twitter.com/N5xklHRFVz

If he were a Democrat, he’d be a shoo in for the Nobel Prize.

Via Daily Wire:

President Donald Trump said Tuesday afternoon that up to nine additional nations could join a peace deal with Israel in the near future, including Saudi Arabia.

“We have many other countries [that are] going to be joining us and they’re going to be joining us soon,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. “We’ll have, I think, I mean I think seven, or eight, or nine. We’re going to have a lot of other countries joining us, including the big ones.”

“It’s not something that my critics thought was possible and now they say, ‘wow, that was a good idea,’” Trump continued. “I will say, it’s gotten rave reviews.”

About a minute later, Trump added: “I spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia, at the right time I do think they will come in, yes, I do. This is a very big and very historic moment.”

