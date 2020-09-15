Via NY Post:

Sen. Josh Hawley called on the feds to shoot down TikTok’s proposed partnership with Oracle because it would keep the popular short-video app tethered to its Chinese owner.

The Missouri Republican laid out his concerns in a Monday letter urging the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to reject TikTok parent ByteDance’s proposal to make California-based Oracle its “trusted technology provider.”

The “completely unacceptable” deal violates President Trump’s executive order directing Beijing-based ByteDance to fully sell TikTok and fails to address the government’s concerns about the Chinese government gaining access to American users’ data, Hawley said.

“China’s repressive intelligence laws, which allow the seizure of data from Chinese companies like ByteDance if the Chinese Communist Party comes knocking, still remain in force,” Hawley wrote to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

