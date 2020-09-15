Via Fox News:

The city of Louisville is expected to announce a “substantial” financial settlement on Tuesday with Breonna Taylor’s family, eclipsing previous payouts made by police.

Taylor was fatally shot by police in her apartment six months ago following a no-knock search warrant. Her death has led to widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism across the country.

Since Taylor’s shooting, Louisville’s mayor has banned the use of no-knock warrants, which allow the police to forcibly enter a person’s home and search it without warning.

The settlement would see the city pay several millions of dollars to Taylor’s mother and install police reforms on how warrants are handled by officers, the Associated Press reported, citing a person who has seen the settlement.

