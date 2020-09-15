Via Daily Wire:

The FBI reportedly raided the home of Jerry Harris, a Netflix star who appeared in a video with Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden where he encouraged young blacks to vote, for allegedly soliciting sex from minors.

“The criminal investigation is based on allegations brought by 14-year-old twin brothers. In interviews with USA TODAY, the boys described a pattern of harassment, both online and at cheer competitions, that started when they were 13 and Harris was 19,” USA Today reported. “They said it continued for more than a year.”

Harris, a celebrity cheerleader who was recently featured in Netflix’s “Cheer” docuseries, appeared in a video with Biden earlier this summer.

In a piece titled “FBI Raids Home of Netflix Star and Biden Surrogate Over Underage Sex Allegation,” The Washington Free Beacon reported:

