Paging Jerry Nadler and Democrats…

“Anarchists or Antifa” READ: “We can't say any longer that this violent situation is opportunistic. Additionally, we have overwhelmingly(sic) intelligence regarding the ideologies driving individuals toward violence + why the violence has continued. A core set of Threat actors

are organized and show up night after night, and share common TTPs (Tactics, Techniques and Procedures)..”

"Threat actors who are motivated by Anarchists or ANTIFA (or a combination of both) ideologies to carry out acts of violence against State, Local and Federal authorities..”

