Via Penn Live:

Four people had to be taken to the hospital Monday night after police say they were stabbed following a physical altercation.

One of those victims is a juvenile male, who police say remains in serious condition.

Ricardo Miguel Munoz, 25, faces four counts of aggravated assault stemming from the incident.

Officers were dispatched at 3:10 p.m. Monday to the area of the 500 block of North Queen Street for a report of a fight that was in progress. While responding, officers received information that someone at the scene had been stabbed, police said.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers arrived to find Munoz standing on the sidewalk with a knife. When he saw officers, Munoz then held the knife to his own throat, police said.

