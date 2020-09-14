Via Daily Wire:

Rioters, whom some journalists identified as antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters, attacked a police station in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night and threw bricks at police officers.

The attack happened after a Lancaster police officer shot a black man who charged at him with a knife earlier in the day.

The Lancaster Police Department said that a group of more than 100 individuals refused to leave the area after an unlawful assembly had been declared.

“The group failed to follow the instructions and chemical agents were used to disperse the crowd,” the department said in a statement. “Members of the crowd damaged a county vehicle parked in the front of the police station. Bricks were thrown through the front of the police station and into the post office window.”

