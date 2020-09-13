It’s never enough.

Via NY Post:

The social-justice messaging that took place during the NFL’s opening weekend is more lip service than legitimate, says Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who started a movement and was seemingly blackballed by the league.

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community,” Kaepernick tweeted Sunday. “Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league.”

Reid is one of the top free agents on the market. He started every game for the Carolina Panthers last season, notching 130 tackles and four sacks.

Kaepernick cited the 28-year-old Reid’s job status as evidence the NFL’s social justice initiatives are hollow.

