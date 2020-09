Via Breaking 911:

COMPTON — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two LASD deputies. The incident was reported Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 6:58 p.m., at the MLK Transit Center in Compton.

A lone gunman ambushed two deputies last night. The suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds from his firearm at the deputies, striking them. The deputies sustained critical injuries.

