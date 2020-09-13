Why was she interfering with them?

Via Daily Wire:

A Los Angeles National Public Radio reporter was arrested early Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriffs said, after she “interfered” with police trying to prevent alleged Black Lives Matter protesters from storming the hospital where two severely wounded LA County Sheriffs deputies were taken following a horrific ambush attack.

Saturday night, two sheriffs deputies, a 31-year-old female and a 24-year-old male, were shot in what law enforcement officials are calling an “ambush attack,” according to earlier reports from the Daily Wire. The pair were sitting in their parked vehicle outside of a train station when they were approached by a suspect who opened fire without apparent cause, leaving the two deputies severely wounded.

