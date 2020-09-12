And so it starts…

Via CNN:

(CNN) — Colorado’s secretary of state filed a lawsuit on Saturday against the US Postal Service, embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and other USPS officials over a pre-election mailer that includes information she says will mislead voters in the state.

The pre-election mailers, meant to inform Americans about voting by mail, advise voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot at least 15 days before Election Day and to return the official ballot at least seven days before. Those guidelines, however, don’t align with Colorado’s election policies.

“These false statements will confuse Colorado voters, likely causing otherwise-eligible voters to wrongly believe that they may not participate in the upcoming election. This attempt at voter suppression violates the United States Constitution and federal statutes and must be stopped immediately,” the complaint from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and filed in Federal District Court states.

The lawsuit asks for a temporary restraining order to stop delivery of mailers that have yet to be delivered.

