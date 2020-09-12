Via Daily Wire:

Numerous cell phones from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team were “accidentally wiped” before the Department of Justice inspector general was able to review the devices, according to newly released government records.

“The records show at least several dozen phones were wiped of information because of forgotten passcodes, irreparable screen damage, loss of the device, intentional deletion or other reasons — and came before the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) could review the devices,” Fox News reported. “The OIG opened an investigation into possible bias in the origins of the Russia Investigation, but determined that the FBI complied with policies in launching the politically explosive probe. Still, the OIG flagged ‘significant concerns with how certain aspects of the investigation were conducted and supervised.’”

The OIG’s investigation into possible political bias that was involved in the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016 was limited in scope. U.S. Attorney John Durham launched a full-scale administrative review over what happened, which quickly turned into a criminal investigation after he reportedly uncovered evidence of misconduct.

