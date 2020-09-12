They claim to be protesting "lack of access to grocery stores" and explaining to Trader Joe's patrons "how capitalism exploits the working class." 😂 pic.twitter.com/9CmkDF07yQ

Maybe burning down and vandalizing stores might lead to a lack of access? And if they don’t have access, how are they in the store?

Via Post Millenial:

Black Lives Matter activists occupied a Trader Joe’s in Seattle this week, claiming to be protesting “lack of access to grocery stores” and explaining to patrons “how capitalism exploits the working class.”

Morning March Seattle, which advocates to abolish the police and invest in black communities, organised the gathering at the local grocery store to educate customers on the barriers black residents face such as gentrification.

This comes as leftists conflate Trader Joe’s and gentrification, according to The Atlantic in a 2019 article on the “conflicts between white Portlanders and long-time black residents” over “widening bicycle lanes” and “the construction of a new Trader Joe’s.”

