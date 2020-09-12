 

Via NY Post:

A slogan dismissing the devastation of 9/11 in order to promote the Black Lives Matter movement went viral on the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks Friday — with #AllBuildingsMatter trending in Twitter.

The phrase was first picked up after “Saturday Night Live” cast member Michael Che used it in a 2016 Netflix comedy special to highlight anger at people saying “All lives matter” in response to the BLM movement.

Che — whose brother is an NYPD cop — questioned why black people have to get over slavery, segregation and police shootings while everyone is told to “never forget” the 9/11 terror attacks.

“That’s why this September, I’m getting a T-shirt that says, ‘All buildings matter.’ We’ll see how that works,” he said in the special, the title of which, “Michael Che Matters,” also referenced the BLM movement.

