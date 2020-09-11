Via Post Millenial:

A recent survey found that a majority of Oregon voters do not believe the Portland protests to be “mostly peaceful” and a plurality urge police to use greater force to quell the violence.

DHM Research, a Portland-based research firm, conducted a statewide study that that focused on voter opinions on the relentless protests that have continued in Oregon’s largest city for over 100 days since George Floyd’s death in May, causing millions of dollars in property damage and disturbing civilians in residential neighborhoods.

A split was evident throughout the poll among age and racial demographics. Rioters tend to skew younger and identify as BIPOC and LGBT.

