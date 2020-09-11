Protesters outside of Mitch McConnell’s house pic.twitter.com/KhtxBwgZ5U
— special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 11, 2020
Why aren’t they showing up at Nancy Pelosi’s house?
Via Daily Wire:
Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home on Thursday night demanding money from coronavirus relief funds after Democrats killed a $500 billion coronavirus relief package.
“If we don’t get $600! [Crowd: No peace!] I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!],” one of the activists with a bullhorn screamed. ” I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!] I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!]”
“No $600! [Crowd: No peace!] No $600! [No peace!] No $600! [No peace!] No $600! [No peace!],” the activist continued to scream. “No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!]”