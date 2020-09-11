Why aren’t they showing up at Nancy Pelosi’s house?

Via Daily Wire:

Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home on Thursday night demanding money from coronavirus relief funds after Democrats killed a $500 billion coronavirus relief package.

“If we don’t get $600! [Crowd: No peace!] I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!],” one of the activists with a bullhorn screamed. ” I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!] I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!]”

“No $600! [Crowd: No peace!] No $600! [No peace!] No $600! [No peace!] No $600! [No peace!],” the activist continued to scream. “No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!]”

