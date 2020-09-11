Joe Biden says, "I’m not going to be talking about anything other than 9/11. It’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re gonna keep it." Notes his campaign pulled down all advertising today. He and Jill will visit the 9/11 Memorial in NYC and Shanksville, PA. (Video shot by pool) pic.twitter.com/g2X3uupO8e
— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 11, 2020
Except they did.
.@JoeBiden is lying again using the 911 victims in the process, and no one in the media bothers verify his claims.
The following Biden ads aired today:
CBS Affiliate WFRV
Green Bay, WI
WFOX
Jacksonville, FL
ABC Affiliate WISN
Milwaukee, WI
PA Telemundo WWSI
Philadelphia, PA https://t.co/fBitGfHBxO pic.twitter.com/swyQkA1CnB
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 11, 2020