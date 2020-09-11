Joe Biden says, "I’m not going to be talking about anything other than 9/11. It’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re gonna keep it." Notes his campaign pulled down all advertising today. He and Jill will visit the 9/11 Memorial in NYC and Shanksville, PA. (Video shot by pool) pic.twitter.com/g2X3uupO8e

— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 11, 2020