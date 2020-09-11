Via ESPN:

After an offseason when social justice issues rose to the forefront, the Big 12 Conference is instituting a new anti-racism campaign starting this week and raised the possibility that players might be on the field during the national anthem, commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday.

The conference has produced two public service announcements that will run during games, and another message will be produced for each individual school that teams can use during games or on scoreboards in their stadiums.

Additionally, schools will be wearing a social justice message on the front left of their uniforms, as well as a black Big 12-branded unity sticker on the back of their helmets.

“Each of our schools will be doing a unity message as part of its pregame show,” Bowlsby said. “We’re using a wide variety of our platforms to do the advertising and the programming that will make a difference.”

Keep reading…