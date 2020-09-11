Via TPM:

A BLM activist and alleged arsonist charged for reckless burning in the second degree had reported a fire set in Washington and then filmed his subsequent arrest.

Jeffrey Acord, 36 of Pallyup, called 911 Wednesday evening to report a fire in the median of Highway 167 near Tacoma, Washington. After dialing dispatch services, Acord then livestreamed the incident to his Facebook page, providing constant narration.

According to Q13 Fox, Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke reported that a man was caught setting a fire in the brush. State patrol also sourced a woman who cited a man walking on the highway in Sumner holding a lighter.

When an officer questioned Acord’s presence, the suspect claimed that he was recovering his $1,000 recording equipment, because the camera case allegedly flew out of his backpack while biking the previous day to his girlfriend’s place in Bellevue.

