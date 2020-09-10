Via NY Post:

CNN’s Jake Tapper’s reached out to a GOP candidate in a Pennsylvania House race to suggest that he might have better luck running in a “safer R district,” instead of against first-term Democratic congressman Connor Lamb, according to a report Thursday.

The anchor of “The Lead with Jake Tapper” sent a Twitter message to Sean Parnell, a US Army combat veteran, who is challenging Rep. Conor Lamb in the Pittsburgh suburbs, Fox News reported.

“And best of luck in your race. For the record, I wasn’t trying to talk you out of running – I was trying to talk you into running in a safer R district! Lol,” Tapper wrote to Parnell, according to Fox News, which had obtained the Twitter direct message.

