Via The Sun:

TEN million daily Covid tests will be dished out to get Brits back to the footie, theatre and their mate’s house under new Government plans costing £100billion.

The entire population of the UK could be tested in a week under Downing Street’s ambitious Operation Moonshot programme.

Boris Johnson vowed to roll out new tests which can deliver results in just 15 minutes.

He said a negative result would give Brits a “freedom pass” — allowing people to mingle like they did before Covid.

But this morning Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that the new tech wasn’t ready yet.

He told Sky News this morning: “This is technology that, to be perfectly blunt, requires further development – there isn’t a certified test in the world that does this but there are people that are working on prototypes.”

