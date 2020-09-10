Sick POS.

Via Breaking 911:

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with attempting to take a girl from her blind father outside their home last month.

Elijah John Lopez, 24, was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping.

The case was filed on September 4 and he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On August 18, the girl and her father, Cesar Palma, were aboard a Blue Line train headed to their home in Huntington Park. Lopez also was on the train, struck up a conversation with Palma and allegedly followed the father and his daughter once they got off. Lopez reportedly asked Palma if he could take the6-year-old home.

They then boarded a bus and Lopez continued to follow them. Once they both got off, Lopez allegedly approached them outside their home and grabbed the girl and tried to pull her away from her father.

