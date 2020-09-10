Normally I’d show you the clip(s) in question or stills but this film is actually so revolting I’m not sure hosting images of it online here would be considered child pornography. And no, I am not being hyperbolic it’s pretty damn bad.

Via Mediaite:

On Thursday, #CancelNetflix trended on Twitter amid a new wave of calls to boycott the streaming service after a scene from the movie Cuties went viral.

The movie, about a group of eleven-year-old girls who form a twerking dance group, previously sparked controversy due to the sexualized poster used by Netflix to promote the movie.

Now, following its Netflix release, a scene from Cuties showing the girls dancing in a sexualized manner for an audience of adults has led to new calls for a boycott.

