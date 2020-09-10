Via TPM:

Segregation is alive and well at the University of Michigan Dearborn, where leftists have created a cafe only for white people.

The “Non-POC Cafe” will be “holding space for students that do not identity as POC (people of color).” It was unveiled this week, and students must RSVP to enter the cafe, where presumably, they will get to hang out exclusively with people of their own race.

It does not appear to be that the intention of this segregated cafe is a lesson in what it was like before the abolishment of laws that enforced segregation.

The statement on the site launching this new, segregationist initiative, reads “The Non-POC (People Of Color) Cafe is a space for students that do not identify as persons of color to gather and to discuss their experience as students on campus and as non-POC in the world. Feel free to drop in and discuss your experiences as non-persons of color and hopefully brainstorm solutions to common issues within the non-POC community.”

Not only are white people who don’t identify themselves by a melanin-infused skin tone meant to talk about how they feel about being white people, about not being “of colour,” their conversation will be “facilitated.”

“The Cafe will be facilitated by a non-POC faculty/staff member to ensure that discussions are kept safe and respectful.”

