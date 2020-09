Walls for me but not for thee.

Via Washington Examiner:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s current home is getting an 8-foot-tall wall built around it and other security updates, leaving taxpayers with a $1.1 million bill.

The wall would help “ensure the safety, security, and protection of any sitting governor and the first family,” according to the governor’s office.

The government-owned home is receiving the increased security due to threats Whitmer has received in recent months.

Keep reading…