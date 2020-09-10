Via Daily Caller:

Georgia lawmakers slammed Disney for filming its new film Mulan in parts of China where the government is accused of serious human rights abuses after they threatened to refuse to film in Georgia over an abortion bill, in statements given exclusively to the Daily Caller.

Republican Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp, Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Republican Georgia Rep. Jody Hice all weighed in on Disney’s move to thank a government security agency in Xinjiang province during the final credits of the movie Mulan, where there are nearly 1 million Muslim Uighurs reportedly detained.

Disney thanked the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Safety in the credits of the movie, which is reportedly responsible for running concentration camps housing Muslim minority groups, according to the BBC.

Disney is facing criticism after CEO Bob Iger suggested in 2019 that the company might be forced to cut ties with Georgia after the state passed an anti-abortion law. Iger told Reuters in May 2019 that it would be “very difficult” to do business in the state of Georgia after Kemp signed a law banning abortion after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.

